Somerset County sheriff charged with making explicit comments to teen at Shop with a Cop event

The Somerset County sheriff was charged after investigators said he made explicit comments to a teenager during a Shop with a Cop event last year.

Somerset County Sheriff Dustin Weir, 46, is facing a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors after the incident at a Pittsburgh-area Walmart, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Thursday.

Investigators said the 15-year-old girl was at the event in December helping with the photo booth when Weir approached her and told her to follow him. She said she felt pressured by Weir, so she went with him.

The attorney general's office said Weir led the girl to the aisle where condoms were sold and tried to take a picture of her next to them. Weir also asked her if she used condoms or had had sex yet, and he told her what he would do if he were her boyfriend, investigators said.

"The facts in this case outline lewd acts committed by a law enforcement leader who swore an oath to protect his community and set an example for fellow officers," Sunday said in a news release. "This type of conduct harms the image and reputation of law enforcement officers who spend their days making sacrifices to keep communities safe. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, regardless of occupation, title, or rank."

Weir was mailed a summons to appear for a preliminary hearing and arraignment, the attorney general's office said.