Pennsylvania soldier killed in crash remembered for "compassionate soul"

A U.S. Army soldier from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who was killed in a crash in North Carolina is being remembered for his "compassionate soul" and "unmatched" sense of humor.

Romeo Mason Fleck was killed in a crash in Harnett County on Feb. 14, according to his obituary. CBS affiliate WHP reported that Fleck was one of three people killed in the two-vehicle crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. on North Carolina Highway 87 near Olivia Road.

Fleck's obituary said he had been stationed at Fort Bragg since 2024. The 22-year-old served as an infantryman and paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.

"His role as a 240 Gunner was a source of pride, and his passion for his duty was exemplified by his naming his gun, 'Juliet,'" according to his obituary.

Fleck, who was known as "Ro" to his loved ones, graduated from Central Dauphin East High School in 2021. His "interests were as expansive as his personality," according to his obituary, which added that he loved spending time at the gun range, gym and in the outdoors.

He also loved sports — including the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Yankees — Star Wars, photography and music.

"Ro's presence was a gift to those around him," his loved ones wrote. "He had the innate ability to make everyone feel included and welcomed. His sense of humor was unmatched, and his ability to connect with anyone was a testament to his compassionate soul."

The 22-year-old Fleck is survived by his wife, Camryn Fleck, his parents and siblings.