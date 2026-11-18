Snowflake, the Pittsburgh Zoo's beloved polar bear and one of the oldest in North America, died at 30 years old.

The zoo said Snowflake was euthanized on Wednesday after her health sharply declined over the past week. She had been "receiving longtime treatment for a series of chronic ailments associated with aging," like a cardiac issue and chronic skin allergy, the zoo said.

Snowflake was about to celebrate her 31st birthday on Nov. 28, the zoo said, and was the third oldest polar bear in human care at an accredited North American facility. The median life expectancy for polar bears is 20 years.

Snowflake, Polar Bear, Water's Edge, winter (Photo: Clare Grant)

"Her longevity was a testament to the excellent care she received from our dedicated animal care staff," Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Dr. Jeremy Goodman said in a press release. "Snowflake will always have a special place in the hearts of both Zoo staff and guests."

Snowflake was born at the Buffalo Zoo in 1995 and arrived in Pittsburgh in 2017. The plan had been for her to mate with the zoo's male polar bear Koda, but Snowflake never became pregnant. Koda left in 2021 to be paired with a different female at another zoo.

The zoo is inviting people to share their memories of Snowflake on its social media page. Dozens of comments have already come in, with people sharing their favorite photos of Snowflake and offering condolences to her caretakers.

"I am so sad to hear this," one comment said. "We have been members for years and Snowflake was one of our favorites. Rest easy Snowflake, we will miss you."