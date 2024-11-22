Snow showers and squalls will steadily accumulate early on Friday in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just before sunrise Friday morning, another wave of energy pivoting around a slow-moving low pressure will lead to a steadier round of snow.

Key Points Laurel Highlands and the Ridges:

Forecast for the next day in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges KDKA Weather Center

Friday Morning: Snow moves in around sunrise

Saturday Morning: Snow transitions to rain

Heaviest rates and amounts in peak terrain

Reduced Visibility, Snow-Covered Roads, Wind Gusts 35-50 mph

Key Points Lowlands and Pittsburgh Metro:

Weather headlines throughout the day in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Light snow this morning

Midday: Transition to rain

All rain tonight-tomorrow

Total accumulation <1-2"

Wet roads, slush possible

Wind gusts 30-40 mph

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The snow is already impacting the area north of Pittsburgh and will continue to progress southward through the 7-8 a.m. timeframe. For areas west of the Laurel Highlands and Ridges, snow will gradually transition to rain through the day as temperatures warm above freezing and the coldest air aloft shifts to the east.

Road conditions will generally be wet in the metro area, but some slush could occur if there is a heavier rate of accumulation. More snow-covered roads are expected in the Winter Storm Warning areas of Westmoreland, Fayette, Somerset, Preston, and Garrett counties. Expect a windy day as well with gusts of 30-50 mph area-wide. The strongest winds will be in the Laurel Highlands and ridges.

Wind gusts throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Snowfall amounts west of the Laurel Highlands and the Ridges will range from less than 1" on the low end to near 2". Most of the Pittsburgh metro area should see around 1" or less. The Laurel Highlands and Ridges will see upwards of 6 to 12" in the highest elevations.

Expect lingering showers, breezy conditions, and overcast skies to persist through Saturday with some partial clearing by Sunday. Temperatures are expected to moderate by Sunday into the upper 40s and low 50s.

By Monday, southerly winds will force temperatures to the mid-50s ahead of our next cold front and chance for rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning. This frontal passage will be followed by cooler air that will linger into Thanksgiving Day.

Snowfall expected throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!