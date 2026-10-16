Decades-old snapping turtle dies after kids "bludgeoned" him with stones, Pennsylvania rescue says

A decades-old snapping turtle died after kids "bludgeoned" him with stones, a Pennsylvania wildlife rescue said.

Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Chalfont said in a Facebook post in September that the large adult male snapping turtle was admitted after rescuers found him being pelted with stones by kids. The attack caused "substantial damage" to his carapace, or top shell, exposing tissue and muscle.

In an update this week, the wildlife rescue said the turtle had died. He had started to show scarring on the top of the head, making rescuers think that his head was also targeted.

"This was an older male that had likely been alive for decades and it is truly heartbreaking to see his life cut short by the cruel and misguided actions of children," Aark wrote.

The wildlife rescue said it doesn't know who the children involved were or if their parents know. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has been alerted about the incident, but without any information, they won't be able to do much, the rescue said. Now they're asking anyone with information that would help to reach out.

"It is truly mind boggling and horrific to see young people behaving this way towards an innocent animal who likely was just minding his own business," the rescue wrote in its original post. "Please, please, please teach your children (and anyone in your life) to respect wildlife!"

Turtles have been around for more than 200 million years and survived the mass extinction event that killed the dinosaurs. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says the state is home to 14 native species of turtles, and the common snapping turtle is one of the largest.