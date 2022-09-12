Watch CBS News
Smithfield Street Bridge to undergo $8 million renovation

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Smithfield Street Bridge undergoing restoration
Smithfield Street Bridge undergoing restoration 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It just got a little more complicated to commute between the South Side and downtown. 

The Smithfield Street Bridge is now undergoing an $8 million renovation. 

That work is expected to take two years. 

The bridge will be open throughout most of the project and traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction. 

For those on foot, one sidewalk will be closed during the project, and right now the upriver side is closed. 

You can check out the full project details on PennDOT's website at this link

First published on September 12, 2022 / 4:46 AM

