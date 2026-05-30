Pittsburgh-area man charged in multi-community burglary investigation

A Washington County man has been charged in connection with a series of burglary- and theft-related incidents in Smith Township and neighboring communities, police said.

Detective Tyler Evans of the Smith Township Police Department announced on the department's social media page that a felony arrest warrant was issued on Friday for Mason Comfort, 18, of Washington. Comfort is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and loitering and prowling at nighttime after these alleged incidents had been investigated over the last three weeks.

Police also said two juveniles will face charges through written allegations related to the investigation.

According to Detective Evans, the investigation involved incidents that occurred in Smith Township and surrounding jurisdictions in Washington County.

Evans also thanked multiple agencies and organizations for assisting with the investigation, including the Trinity School District, school administrators, school police, the City of Washington Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

"I thank our community once again for their cooperation, support, patience and understanding while I completed this investigation," Evans said in the social media post.

Police said they plan to provide additional updates directly to victims involved in the case.