Small plane loses power, crashes in Little Beaver Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A small plane crashed after it lost power in Lawrence County.
The crash occurred after a pilot took off from a private runway on his farm along Reno Lane in Little Beaver Township.
The pilot flew for around 10 minutes before the plane lost power.
The plane then crashed into a nearby yard at the intersection of Clark Road and Kaufman Road.
No one was injured, but the crash knocked out a few power lines.
The pilot towed the plane back to his property on a trailer before emergency crews arrived.
