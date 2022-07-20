Watch CBS News
Local News

Slippery Rock University's Board of Trustees votes to rescind tuition increase

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Slippery Rock rescinds tuition increase
Slippery Rock rescinds tuition increase 00:19

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - A tuition hike will no longer be in front of Slippery Rock University students. 

The university's board of trustees voted on Tuesday night to rescind the two-percent increase. 

Slippery Rock's decision comes after the state budget passed with additional funding for state universities. 

The tuition will remain the same for four years. 

First published on July 20, 2022 / 8:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.