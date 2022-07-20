Slippery Rock University's Board of Trustees votes to rescind tuition increase
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - A tuition hike will no longer be in front of Slippery Rock University students.
The university's board of trustees voted on Tuesday night to rescind the two-percent increase.
Slippery Rock's decision comes after the state budget passed with additional funding for state universities.
The tuition will remain the same for four years.
