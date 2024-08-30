Slippery Rock students say their dorm's A/C is broken

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some students at Slippery Rock University said their air conditioning in the dorm is broken, making studying and sleeping unbearable.

Students living in dorms on Slippery Rock University's campus are sounding off about the unbearable conditions this week.

It's hard to imagine, but with the sun beating down, it's actually hotter inside the dorm than it is outside.

"I have my fan in there so it helps a lot but like even then the fan just pushes in more hot air," said sophomore Megan Romesburg, who lives in Building B.

She said she had A/C when she moved in last Thursday but by Monday, it wasn't working. She invited KDKA-TV in to see just how miserable it is.

"It's 80 degrees right now," she said.

The thermostat read 80 but it felt hotter because the air is so stagnant. Romesburg says earlier in the week was far worse.

Romesburg's twin sister and her roommate live in the building across the street. The A/C is out there too.

"Whoever lived here last must have had it too cold and then it formed that ice block and I guess since the A/C broke, now it's melting, because I woke up one night, stepped on the ground and my whole foot was wet," said sophomore Brianna Romesburg.

"They do say that every move-in week, around that time, that happens," said sophomore McKayla Catanzaro.

The university said a combination of factors, like the increased strain on older equipment, have caused some A/C systems in residence halls to fail.

"We've been addressing the problems by allocating maintenance staff and bringing outside contractors to campus to assist with the repairs," the university said in a statement.

"Should have been done in a day but it's been three," said freshman Benjamin Page.

Repair crews were at the university on Friday working on the issue. They told KDKA-TV they hope to have it up and running by the time students return from the holiday weekend.