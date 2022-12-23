Slick road conditions believed to be cause of deadly crash in Indiana County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The weather could be the cause of a deadly accident on Thursday morning in Center Township.

The Indiana County Coroner's Office said that slick road conditions caused a truck driver to lose control on Route 954, crossing the center line and crashing into another truck head-on.

The driver inside of the second truck, 25-year-old Andrew Johnson, did not survive.

The cause has been ruled an accident.

No charges have been filed.