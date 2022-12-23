Slick road conditions believed to be cause of deadly crash in Indiana County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The weather could be the cause of a deadly accident on Thursday morning in Center Township.
The Indiana County Coroner's Office said that slick road conditions caused a truck driver to lose control on Route 954, crossing the center line and crashing into another truck head-on.
The driver inside of the second truck, 25-year-old Andrew Johnson, did not survive.
The cause has been ruled an accident.
No charges have been filed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.