Steelers backup quarterback Skylar Thompson reportedly jumped and robbed in Ireland

As the Steelers prepare for their Sunday morning matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland, one of their quarterbacks was reportedly jumped and robbed.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, in a statement, said, "We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident."

While the Steelers only referred to it as an incident, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Thompson was jumped and robbed.

He only suffered minor injuries in the incident and is with the team.

Thompson is currently on injured reserve with a calf injury, but despite being inactive, the Steelers did bring their practice squad and injured players on the trip.

Thompson suffered a hamstring injury in practice before the season opener against the New York Jets while running the scout team. Though he was injured during practice, he did end up as the emergency third quarterback, but was ultimately not needed as Aaron Rodgers played the full game.

The trip to Dublin is Thompson's second international game trip in the NFL, as he was with the Miami Dolphins in 2023 when they went to Frankfurt, Germany, to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers and Vikings will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park. The game can be seen on NFL Network.