Sidney Crosby moves into 4th all-time in scoring with a single franchise

Sidney Crosby's illustrious career continued on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena when he chopped a puck past Ilya Sorokin with just 15 seconds left in the first period to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead over the New York Islanders.

Crosby's goal was his 24th of the season and was his 1,670th career point.

Sidney Crosby surpasses Wayne Gretzky for the fourth-most points with a single franchise in NHL history with 1,760. pic.twitter.com/4QIkeXNY2L — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 19, 2025

That goal put Sidney Crosby in sole possession of fourth place for the most points scored with a single franchise in his career, passing Wayne Gretzky who scored 1,669 with the Edmonton Oilers.

Crosby now trails Gordie Howie who tops the list with 1,809 with the Detroit Red Wings, Steve Yzerman, who scored 1,755 with the Red Wings, and Mario Lemieux who scored 1,723 with the Penguins.

Also, with the goal, Crosby is now just six points away from 80 on the season, if he plays the rest of the season and records at least 80 points, he will break another Gretzky record, this time for the most consecutive point-per-game seasons.

An 80-point season would give Crosby 20 seasons where he scored at a point-per-game pace.

Crosby now sits ninth all-time in regular season points with 1,670, trailing Mario Lemieux's 1,723, and has the most points among active NHL players.