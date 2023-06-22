'I just don't feel there is a sense of urgency:' Future of Shuman Juvenile Detention Center uncertain as progress on reopening slows

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Reopening the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center?

The head of Allegheny County Council asked for an update on where the administration and courts are coming up with a temporary solution.

Allegheny County Council President Pat Catena feels like there is no sense of urgency to get Shuman back open by the end of the year after getting an update from County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Catena asked Fitzgerald during his quarterly address for an update on the reopening of the former Shuman Juvenile Detention Center, which the state shut down in 2021 for violations.

"Any updates on what's going on?" Catena asked.

"They are going through the planning process right now with architects and an RFP. I know a number of you took a tour a number of weeks ago to be able to see the kind of condition that it is in. The County Manager and her team are working as quickly as they can to get something open," Fitzgerald said.

In April, KDKA was there when Catena and his colleagues toured the facility. KDKA was denied access. Council members couldn't document anything.

About two months later, Catena doesn't see how the building will reopen by the end of December.

"After talking with Rich last night, I just don't feel there is a sense of urgency. Obviously, he said the County Manager is doing their best."

Right now, there aren't enough beds for kids accused of crimes. Some are even sent across state lines to Ohio.

Fitzgerald's office announced efforts to find solutions by the end of the year, working with the courts, a county-run facility, or creating a public-private partnership, preferably with a non-profit.

"We continue to move forward with it, and there has always been a sense of urgency," Amie Downs, Allegheny County Director of Communications, said in a statement.

"We need to pull out all the stops and make something happen here. It's appalling to let this go on. I'm not saying this needs to be the final solution, but something temporary needs to get up and running sooner than later," Catena added.

Catena says he will be reaching out to the County Executive's Office Thursday to identify actionable items that can be addressed as soon as possible, such as building and security issues and who may staff this center.

"There is an absolute need for a juvenile detention facility when we focus on violent crime, specifically gun crimes," Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto said. "There must be a consequence for those select young people that engage in gun violence, and even a wing in what used to be [the] Shuman Center will serve that purpose."