Multiple shots fired at Pittsburgh police officers, ATF agents in city's Upper Hill

A massive police scene unfolded in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill on Wednesday evening after multiple shots were fired at police officers and ATF agents who were trying to track down someone wanted on gun charges.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Jason Lando said the incident began just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Clarissa Street when police detectives and ATF agents were working together on the investigation.

Lando said that while law enforcement officers were working to locate the person, someone, who he did not identify, fired multiple gunshots at an ATF agent's occupied vehicle.

Multiple shots were fired at officers from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on Wednesday evening along Clarissa Street in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

"The police car was struck," Lando said. "Thankfully, the ATF agent was not struck. No law enforcement officers were injured and no Pittsburgh Police officers returned fire."

It's unclear at this time whether any ATF agents returned fire.

One firearm was recovered at the scene, Lando said, adding that he believes it was a handgun.

Lando said that one individual, who he referred to as a "person of interest," was taken into custody and that officers and detectives are working on getting a search warrant for a home on Clarissa Street.

Lando said he was unable to confirm if the person who was taken into custody is in fact the individual that fired shots at officers and that as of early Thursday morning, it was still a very active investigation.

"These guys and ladies are up here working very hard to catch a dangerous individual and they're out here putting their lives at risk to get the job done," Lando said. "I very much appreciate that and we're gonna do everything we can to get this person in custody."