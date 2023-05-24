Watch CBS News
Shots fired near Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, no one hit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No one was injured after shots were fired near Market Square. 

Multiple shots were reportedly fired on Wednesday afternoon.

kdka-shots-fired-market-square.png
(Photo: KDKA)

Police could be seen in the area investigating, but details are limited and there's been no word on any arrests. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on May 24, 2023 / 4:18 PM

