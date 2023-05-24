Shots fired near Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, no one hit
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- No one was injured after shots were fired near Market Square.
Multiple shots were reportedly fired on Wednesday afternoon.
Police could be seen in the area investigating, but details are limited and there's been no word on any arrests.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.