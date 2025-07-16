Councilwoman wants to crack down on short-term rentals in Pittsburgh

Short-term rentals in Pittsburgh are under the microscope, and Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Deborah Gross believes it's long overdue

"When they are owned by investors, where they're buying multiple houses on the street, where they're basically running a hotel situation, it's taking away from housing," Gross said.

Gross has introduced a bill aimed at reclaiming the housing stock and holding investors accountable. The measure would not apply to people who live in their homes and rent them out occasionally.

"If you're an investor and you don't live there and you've bought up that house or the next house or the other house, you have to apply for a permit. And you have to apply for a license," Gross said.

All this as the city is preparing for the 2026 NFL draft, when hotel rooms will be at a premium.

KDKA's Mamie Bah asked, "What do you say to people who believe this may not be the right time for this bill, given the fact that the NFL draft is right around the corner and hotels are already filled up?

"If you own a house and you live there, you can have an Airbnb, which is why I think there's going to be plenty of capacity," Gross said.

The Gainey administration supports the initiative, saying that short-term rentals are turning into unlicensed hotels.

"We've been talking about this for a long time, so I'm incredibly grateful." Councilwoman Gross said. "It was just time that we get all this on the table."

The measure will go before the council next week for further discussion.