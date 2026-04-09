Argument over dumpster leads to shooting in Shaler, police say

An argument over a dumpster led to a shooting in Shaler Township earlier this month, police said.

According to court paperwork, 32-year-old Nicholas Scott Johnson is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, burglary and harassment, after police said he attacked a man who eventually shot him.

Police said the victim was inside his apartment on Mt. Royal Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on April 2 when he heard loud music playing outside. He said he walked to his door and saw Johnson standing in the bed of a pickup truck throwing garbage into the apartment's dumpster.

The man told Johnson multiple times to stop because it wasn't a public dumpster. Police said when the victim stepped outside his door, an argument ensued.

As the victim turned to go back into his apartment, police said Johnson charged him and attacked him, hitting him in the head and neck. Johnson stopped and turned to leave, but investigators said when the victim tried to stand up, Johnson charged again.

That's when police said the victim reached into his front waistband, grabbed a pistol and shot Johnson once, grazing him in the stomach and hitting him in the forearm.

Johnson ran from the apartment and the victim called 911, police said. Both men were taken to the hospital, with Johnson treated for a gunshot wound and the victim treated for injuries to his neck.

Johnson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 30, court paperwork shows.