Police: 1 killed after shooting on Brighton Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say one person was killed after a shooting Monday on the North Side.

Officials were called to the Family Dollar on Brighton Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, a man was found shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. 

"It appears the shooting may have occurred after an altercation at a nearby business," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

It is not clear if there are any suspects. 

December 26, 2022

