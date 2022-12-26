Police: 1 killed after shooting on Brighton Road
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say one person was killed after a shooting Monday on the North Side.
Officials were called to the Family Dollar on Brighton Road around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. When police arrived, a man was found shot multiple times.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead.
"It appears the shooting may have occurred after an altercation at a nearby business," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
It is not clear if there are any suspects.
