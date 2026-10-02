Woman critically injured after shooting in Pittsburgh apartment, police say

A woman was critically injured after being shot in the chest during a domestic incident early Friday in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, authorities said.

Zone 3 officers responded to the 00 block of Knox Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. for a report of a woman shot inside an apartment.

Arriving officers found the victim outside on the sidewalk with another woman. The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to her chest.

Officers provided life-saving aid, including applying a chest seal and performing CPR, until Pittsburgh EMS arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The second woman was detained and taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Police later arrested Jazmine Brown, 29, in connection with the shooting. She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

Brown was taken to the Allegheny County Jail without incident.