Man critically injured after shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood

A man was hospitalized, and another man is in custody after a shooting and brief pursuit in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Sunday.

Pittsburgh police from Zone 5 were dispatched to the 7000 block of Upland Street in Homewood North around 10 a.m. for a single ShotSpotter alert totaling ten rounds.

Witnesses told responding officers that an argument began between two men outside. The suspect then fired multiple shots, striking the victim once in the arm, before fleeing in a vehicle, according to a media release from police.

EMS personnel transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect then collided with a vehicle at the intersection of North Braddock Avenue and Hamilton Avenue, causing minor damage before fleeing on foot. He was apprehended by officers following a brief pursuit.

Charges are expected to be filed against the suspect. No other injuries were reported.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene on Upland Street and recovered several spent shell casings. A firearm was also recovered from the suspect's vehicle.

Detectives are investigating.