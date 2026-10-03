Man shot outside of popular Pittsburgh bar, witness taken in for questioning

A man had to be rushed into surgery in critical condition after he was shot outside of a popular Pittsburgh bar early on Saturday morning.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV by Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1:45 a.m., officers were called to Penn Avenue for a reported shooting outside of the Real Luck Cafe, better known to locals as Lucky's, in the Strip District.

Police on the scene of a shooting outside of Lucky's in the Strip District KDKA-TV/Mark Dovi

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found that a man had been shot in the abdomen.

The man was then taken to the hospital in critical condition and immediately rushed into surgery.

While processing the scene, the mobile crime unit found shell casings to confirm the shooting.

It's believed a suspect fled the scene on foot, and public safety said that one witness was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Division is investigating the shooting. No suspects or motives have been named as of Saturday morning.