Man shot multiple times by federal courthouse security officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a security officer outside of the federal courthouse in Center City. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near 7th and Arch Streets.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals based in Philadelphia says the man who was shot had parked a white Dodge minivan in an area of restricted parking which is reserved for courthouse employees and law enforcement.

Investigators say the man, described to be in his 40s, had two "edged" weapons on him. Investigators would not detail the nature of those weapons beyond that description.

Federal agents say the van was told to drop those weapons and despite being given those commands they said he continued to advance on the courthouse security officer.

Federal agents said he was shot multiple times by the courthouse security officer before falling to the ground.

"That court security officer feared for his life and discharged his weapon multiple times. The suspect was struck, fell to the ground and he was then taken into custody by other court security officers. He was then rushed to a local hospital where he is currently in surgery," Robert Clark with the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The man that was shot is currently in critical condition and is said to be under investigation for assault on a federal officer.

At the same time, the FBI is leading the investigation into the use of force by the courthouse security officer on the man who was shot.