2 people hospitalized after shooting in Monroeville

Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Monroeville on Saturday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., Monroeville police were notified of a shooting in the 4000 block of William Penn Highway. 

First responders found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

An adult female was also treated at an area hospital for minor lacerations. 

Preliminary findings show that a white Ford F-150 entered the parking lot and began shooting at the victim.

Allegheny County Police Department

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

