Man found dead after car crash and shooting in East McKeesport

Police responding to shooting and car crash in East McKeesport

Police responding to shooting and car crash in East McKeesport

Police responding to shooting and car crash in East McKeesport

One person is dead after a late-night car crash and shooting in East McKeesport.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, 911 was alerted to a multi-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Pittsburgh Street near Park Avenue.

Once police and EMS arrived on the scene, they found that a car had crashed into multiple parked vehicles. Inside that car, police found a man who had been shot in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ultimately, the man was identified as 20-year-old Keith Pelmon III of Penn Hills.

Investigators' preliminary information has found that the shooting took place at the intersection of Park Avenue and Pittsburgh Street, and from there, the man drove his car to Walnut Alley and Pittsburgh Street, where the crashes happened.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting and crash is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

We have a crew at Allegheny County Police Headquarters and will bring you the latest as it develops.