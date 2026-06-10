Shohei Ohtani robbed of home run after Bryan Reynolds' incredible catch

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was robbed of a home run after an incredible catch by Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds on Wednesday night.

Reynolds made the leaping catch in the second inning of Wednesday's Pirates-Dodgers game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. On a 3-2 count with two outs in the frame and a runner on first base, Ohtani launched a ball toward the left-field bleachers, sending Reynolds to the warning track. Reynolds then leaped in the air and snagged the ball before crashing into the wall.

It was a perfectly timed jump by Reynolds, who was a couple of feet off the ground, to complete the robbery. According to MLB.com, Ohtani's flyout went 383 feet with an exit velocity of 101.7 mph. Pirates pitcher Jared Jones' four-seam fastball was thrown at 99.4 mph.

After Reynolds' catch, Jones threw both hands up in the air to show appreciation for Reynolds, as the fans at PNC Park went wild. Ohtani jogged back to the dugout to get ready to pitch in the bottom of the frame.

The Dodgers lead the Pirates 6-1 after six innings. Pittsburgh (34-33) has lost four games in a row, while Los Angeles (43-24) has the second-best record in baseball.

Wednesday's game is the second of a three-game series in Pittsburgh. The Dodgers won 12-3 on Tuesday night behind a 10-run seventh inning. The Dodgers pulled away after Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes was removed from the game.