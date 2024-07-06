Sheriff's deputies arrest woman accused of trying to pass drugs off to inmate at court hearing

Sheriff's deputies arrest woman accused of trying to pass drugs off to an inmate at court hearing

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman accused of trying to pass drugs off to an inmate at a court hearing.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office says April Wright hid drug-soaked papers in a bathroom ceiling at the magistrate's office in Penn Hills earlier this week.

Deputies found these papers while sweeping the bathroom. They say the sheets were soaked in synthetic marijuana.

Wright told deputies she left them there, hoping to get them to her boyfriend before he went back to jail.

