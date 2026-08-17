Man arrested in Pennsylvania after killing beloved high school basketball coach, officials say

A man was arrested in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in North Carolina.

Rickey Harper is accused of killing his girlfriend, Sheremy Gwenette Dillard, at a home they shared in Raleigh on Aug.13, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Harper was taken into custody by the Plymouth Township Police Department on Aug. 14 and charged with first-degree murder, the news outlet reported.

Sheremy Gwenette Dillard was allegedly killed in North Carolina by her boyfriend, who was arrested in Pennsylvania on Aug. 14. (Photo Credit: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools﻿)

Dillard was the head coach of the girls basketball team at Felton Grove High School in Apex and leaves behind a "profound legacy of class, grace, wisdom and dedicated service," according to a social media post from Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, where the 57-year-old woman previously worked as a basketball coach and teacher at Carrboro High School.

"She loved and appreciated her Jaguar players, coaches and colleagues, and never hesitated to have the hard conversations about equity and doing what was best for our students and community," the social media post said.

A family member told Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools that her players "meant the world to her every year." She is also being remembered for having "strong, lasting relationships" with students and staff in North Carolina.

"As we learn more and process the tragic circumstances surrounding her passing, we will rely on each other for the needed support at this sad time," the post added.

It was not immediately clear what led investigators to Harper in Pennsylvania. Police in North Carolina continue to investigate the woman's death.