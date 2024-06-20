Watch CBS News
Shell cracker plant in Monaca holding emergency response drill

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An emergency response drill will be taking place today at the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County. 

A spokesperson for Shell says that the drill is a requirement that must be completed every three years.

During the drill at the facility today, there will be alarms going off and an emergency response team will be seen along the Ohio River.

Shell says they'll alert the public via social media when the drill is complete.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 1:31 AM EDT

