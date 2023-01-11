Shell casings found in YWCA parking lot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Shell casings were found in the parking lot of the YWCA in Homewood West on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts for multiple shots fired in the parking lot of the YWCA on Frankstown Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Officers found no victims or property damage, only shell casings.

Officers will be increasing patrols in the area while they investigate, police said.