Body of missing 26-year-old Washington County man pulled from Monongahela River

The body of a missing 26-year-old man from Washington County was pulled from the Monongahela River this weekend.

According to the Allegheny County Coroner's Office, 26-year-old Shelby Rhodes was pulled from the river on Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m.

The body was pulled from the river near Bunola River Road in Monongahela.

Rhodes had been missing since early February, when he was last seen near the Monongahela River under the city's bridge.

Last month, crews used high-tech equipment to assist them in the search, but at the time, the river was still covered with ice.

"It's been an all-out effort to try to recover or find the gentleman that's missing," said Monongahela City Fire Chief Aaron Leezer at the time.

The search focused on the riverbanks, underwater, but the visibility was low at the time. To assist in the search, they utilized an aerial drone, sonar equipment, and underwater drones.

"They're like really small submarines, basically, and they have cameras and everything on them, and they can go under and, seeing what we can't see under the ice," Leezer explained.

The coroner's report provided to KDKA-TV did not provide a cause of death.