Sheetz dropping gas to $1.776 a gallon for July 4th

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Sheetz is dropping gas prices to $1.776 a gallon for Independence Day.

Sheetz said the promotion, commemorating the year the Declaration of Independence was signed, will start at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 at all of its locations. It'll apply to regular, E85, ethanol free, unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium, but not diesel.

"Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve," Sheetz president and CEO Travis Sheetz said in a news release. "We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation's birthday."

Sheetz said the $1.766 price will last all day or while promotional gallons last.

Based in Altoona, Sheetz has over 675 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.