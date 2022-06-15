Sharon Police Department investigating apparent shooting outside of Dollar General
SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Sharon are investigating a shooting that took place outside of the Dollar General on E. State Street.
Just after 9:30 p.m., they were called to the store for reports of a man who had been shot in the parking lot. Once they arrived, there was no victim on scene but there was evidence of gunfire.
The victim was later found at a home in Sharon after an ambulance was called.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not believe anyone else was hurt in the shooting.
Both the victim and the shooter have since been identified and police said that charges are pending.
