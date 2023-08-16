Shaler Township Police searching for missing 60-year-old man Mark Massimiani

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Shaler Township Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 60-year-old man that suffers from dementia and they believe may be suicidal.

Mark Massimiani left his home using a ride-share service on Monday night around 8:25 p.m. and was dropped off at Strange Roots Experimental Ales on East Ohio Street in Pittsburgh.

Photos of Mark Massimiani provided by Shaler Township PD. Shaler Township Police

It is believed that he was spotted walking in the Millvale Riverfront Park just before 9 p.m. on the river trail going toward Pittsburgh.

He is described as a white man with a medium build and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki-colored shorts, and sandals.

Massimiani does not have a cell phone nor does he have his wallet or glasses with him and has limited vision without his glasses.

It is also believed that he did not take his prescription medications which could affect his current mental state.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Dispatch by calling 911.

