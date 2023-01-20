Shaler Police: Investigation continues in disappearance of Janet Walsh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's been three years since a woman from Shaler vanished and she still hasn't been found.

Janet Walsh, who was 70 years old at the time, was last seen on January 19, 2020 along Mt. Royal Boulevard in Shaler Township.

Her cell phone was found at her home, but her silver Chevy Trax with Pennsylvania plate KTW-6007 was missing as well and has never been found.

Anyone who may have seen Walsh or the vehicle is asked to call police.