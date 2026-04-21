2 bus lines in Shaler Township facing elimination as part of Pittsburgh Regional Transit's Bus Line Refresh

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit plan could leave riders in Shaler Township without a way to get around. Now, riders and leaders in Shaler are trying to get the PRT to rethink their plan.

Part of the agency's so-called "Bus Line Refresh," transit officials would like to eliminate two lines in Shaler.

Residents say that while PRT thinks this is an economical option for the agency, it could have a dramatic effect on economic viability for commuters.

They seem to be just two of the thousands of Pittsburgh Regional Transit routes, but for many, the Route 2 Mt. Royal and the P13 Mt. Royal Flyer along Mount Royal Boulevard are critical.

"It's the most important bus line, quite honestly," rider Autumn Krohe said. "I can't get to work, I can't get my medications. I live in Shaler, and the only way to go to and from is the bus line."

Some of PRT's goals focus on improving reliability and service frequency. PRT says the reason for potential elimination is simple: low ridership.

"We sent a letter to the PRT board. We said, please, do not do this. We need this service for the community," said Shaler Township Commissioner Josh Fleitman. "We're all urging PRT to think creatively here. What could it look like to keep this line open?"

Smaller buses, adjusted schedules, and routes might work, according to proponents. For them, something is better than nothing.

"Historically, this route has played a critical role in connecting Shaler Township to the region," Fleitman said.

Proponents of keeping the routes say they're putting the pressure on to keep the buses rolling to and from this part of Shaler.

A PRT spokesperson reiterated that no cuts have been finalized. The agency is planning public hearings where riders can voice opposition to particular route cuts.

Once finalized, the Bus Line Refresh plan could see implementation in 2027.