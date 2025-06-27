Shaler woman builds free community pet pantry in honor of her beloved dog

By: KDKA-TV producer Ashley Funyak

A woman in Shaler is looking to lend a helping hand to neighbors and pet owners in need. Emily Boehler says she got the idea for the Shaler Little Free Pet Pantry and Stella's Snack Shack after her rescue dog, Stella, died in 2023.

"Hi, I'm Stella," a post on the pantry's Facebook page reads. "I was rescued in 2013 and called Shaler my home for almost 11 years. My two favorite things were food and my jammies. My family built this pantry in loving memory of me, in hopes of keeping bellies full and hearts warm throughout the community."

(Photo: Stella's Snack Shack/Facebbook)

The pantry was installed at the intersection of Mount Ivy Lane and Hahn Road in early June, with help from Boehler's dad and their neighbor.

Boehler says the pantry operates under "take what you need, leave what you can" guidelines. She asks that donated items remain in good condition, and that all food is unopened and not expired. The pantry has its own Facebook page where people can see what offerings are available, as well as check out their Amazon wish list.

Boehler says she takes donations of larger items that do not fit inside the pantry, which can be distributed as needed. She says she has contacts with rescue organizations and is happy to pass along items if they are not in demand by the community.

This isn't the first time that Boehler has gone out of her way to make a difference. Boehler and her mother started the Petals for Pups flower cart in 2022. Their cart on Wible Run Road sells flowers from their gardens, with proceeds going to local animal rescue organizations.