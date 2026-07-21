Shadyside's Fujiya Ramen recovering from fire that significantly damaged restaurant

A popular ramen restaurant in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood was significantly damaged by a fire over the weekend and is now temporarily closed.

Fujiya Ramen shared a social media post showing the damage left behind inside their South Aiken Avenue restaurant after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

"While we are incredibly grateful that everyone is safe, our restaurant has suffered significant damage and will be closed temporarily until further notice," the restaurant said.

Fujiya Ramen, a popular restaurant with locations in Shadyside and North Fayette, had its South Aiken Avenue shop damaged by a fire over the weekend. Fujiya Ramen / Facebook

The shop said that seeing the restaurant in the condition that it's currently in is "heartbreaking" and that they hope to rebuild, but need to work through the insurance process, assess the damage, and determine the best path forward.

"We will continue to share updates as we learn more," the restaurant said.

Fujiya's location in North Fayette will remain open while the Shadyside location is closed.

"One of the best ways to support our team during this time is simply by dining with us at North Fayette, ordering takeout, or sharing our story with your family and friends," the restaurant said, adding that they hope to serve the Shadyside community again in the future.