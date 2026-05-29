Shadyside businesses react to cancellation of Jam On Walnut, "It's a bummer."

The summertime concert series and block party "Jam on Walnut" in Shadyside have been canceled for the foreseeable future.

It's been a tradition for more than two decades to bring in the community for fun and to raise funds for various nonprofits.

The news broke through a social media post uploaded by the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce. It read: "We want to address something IMPORTANT for the customers, residents, and friends of Shadyside: The Jam on Walnut Summer Concert series will NOT be happening this summer due to: A) lack of capacity of the previous non-profit organization that put this event on and B) growing concerns around community safety, cleanliness, and underage drinking. (This decision was not made by the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce)."

Though sources tell KDKA-TV that while it's canceled right now, there are efforts behind the scenes to find a new sponsor and hopefully bring it back for later dates in the summer.

That's the hope of many local business owners and community members.

"It's a little disappointing that some of the stores and events on Walnut Street aren't happening," said Jenn Somma.

"It's a pleasant memory that's going to be missed," said Matthew Grant.

For local businesses, Jam on Walnut has historically brought in numbers of people who have benefited those businesses. That's true for Shady Grove, a staple in the neighborhood that provides good food and drinks.

"Disappointing. It's been a part of Shadyside for over 20 years. It's great for the community, great for business owners, it's great for recognition and loss, that I think is disappointing, said Matt Turbiner, Owner of Shady Grove. "We want to continue to be here and employ people and continue to be a part of the community, which I think is part of the reason people move around here. Losing these kinds of events is just another obstacle in what we're trying to continue to do."

The chamber announced the cancellation but said that it wasn't their decision. They cite the struggle that the nonprofit has in finding funding for resources to add the levels of security and event management. They said that over the years, the vibe of the event has changed to warrant the need for more management.

"It's a bummer. You know, unfortunately, if they can't keep it safe for children, then I guess they could probably look at it like it's something that needs to go," said Matthew Grant.

In response to the cancellation, the chamber did announce that a Summer Music Series would be held starting in June until September. They say that once a month, the free event will welcome families to come out and enjoy music, food, and local businesses.

"I will take anything I can get. Anything that brings people together for music and fundraising is great," said Turbiner

"Anything is great, right, any live music or events that bring everyone together," said Somma.