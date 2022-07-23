Watch CBS News
Shadyside Giant Eagle to close on Saturday evening for 2 years

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Shadyside Giant Eagle will close its doors for good in order to make way for a new grocery store and apartment complex.

The Shakespeare Street grocer will be torn down for the new development that will include a new store, retail space, and more than 200 apartments.

However, this will be a two-year process.

In the meantime, Giant Eagle will offer a mobile market with more than 400 products and food.

There will also be pickup points at community centers in Larimer and Homewood.

"That also includes a free delivery service for those guests most in need," said Dan Donavan, a Giant Eagle spokesperson. "Our work is to make sure that we really have our solutions in place for that entire duration."

The store will close at 6 p.m.

As for the pharmacy, it will be moved to a temporary location in the Village of Eastside on Penn Avenue.

