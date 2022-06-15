Shadyside Giant Eagle set to close next month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On July 23, the Shakespeare Street Giant Eagle in Shadyside will close as the plaza enters the next phase of development.

"The Giant Eagle supermarket located at 6320 Shakespeare Street will close to the public at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 as ECHO Realty undertakes its next steps in its redevelopment plans for the plaza," Giant Eagle said in a statement provided to KDKA.

In the wake of the closure, Giant Eagle is taking steps to help those who depend on the store to make sure they're taken care of while the new supermarket is being built.

That includes the Giant Eagle Mobile Market in Larimer and Homewood, and community pickup points.

"Giant Eagle will offer a variety of shopping solutions to meet the community's interim grocery needs," the statement continued. "For guests who prefer an in-person shopping experience, the Giant Eagle Mobile Market, an on-the-go store stocked with more than 400 items, including fresh produce, meat, and dairy items as well as a variety of grocery staples, has already started making weekly stops at the Kingsley Association in Larimer and the Bethany Center and YWCA in Homewood. Giant Eagle also offers a Community Pickup Point service that enables guests to place orders online and have them ready for pickup at key community centers in their neighborhoods, including Kelly Hamilton Homes in Homewood and the Environment and Energy Community Outreach Center in Larimer. Importantly, convenience fees are waived for all Community Pickup Point orders."

ECHO reality will begin asbestos removal, demolition, and preparation work for a 232-unit apartment complex, a new Giant Eagle store, and a parking garage, all located at the site at Penn and Shady avenues.