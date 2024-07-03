Shadyside Apple Store to move to new, nearby location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Apple Store in Shadyside is moving but it's not going very far.

Right now, the store is located in the 5500 block of Walnut Street but soon they'll be taking over the former site of the Gap just down the street in the 5400 block.

Over the past couple of years, Walnut Street has seen several changes, including the closing of the Gap.

Earlier this year, the closure was announced as part of a nationwide closure of several Gap and Banana Republic stores with the company citing more online demand.

In October 2020, the retailer, which also owns Athleta, announced it would close about 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores across North America by the end of 2023.

"In this case, these are all closing all over the country. This is not just Walnut Street," said Co-President of the local chamber, John Henne.

However, in April, a new tenant moved to Walnut Street, moving their location from downtown to Shadyside - Amazing Books and Records.

"We are super-excited to be bringing our always amazing selection of used books and records to Walnut Street. Our new space at 5430 Walnut Street (formerly an Athleta) is three times the size of our Downtown store, and is really beautiful with great wood details," the bookstore said in a Facebook post.

The date of the move for the Apple Store has not yet been announced.