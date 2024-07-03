Watch CBS News
Shadyside Apple Store to move to new, nearby location

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Apple Store in Shadyside is moving but it's not going very far. 

Right now, the store is located in the 5500 block of Walnut Street but soon they'll be taking over the former site of the Gap just down the street in the 5400 block. 

Over the past couple of years, Walnut Street has seen several changes, including the closing of the Gap

Earlier this year, the closure was announced as part of a nationwide closure of several Gap and Banana Republic stores with the company citing more online demand. 

In October 2020, the retailer, which also owns Athleta, announced it would close about 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores across North America by the end of 2023.

"In this case, these are all closing all over the country. This is not just Walnut Street," said Co-President of the local chamber, John Henne. 

However, in April, a new tenant moved to Walnut Street, moving their location from downtown to Shadyside - Amazing Books and Records

"We are super-excited to be bringing our always amazing selection of used books and records to Walnut Street. Our new space at 5430 Walnut Street (formerly an Athleta) is three times the size of our Downtown store, and is really beautiful with great wood details," the bookstore said in a Facebook post

The date of the move for the Apple Store has not yet been announced. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

