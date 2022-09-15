Statutory sexual assault charges filed against former teacher, youth sports coach accused of inappropriate conduct with children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former local teacher and youth sports coach is facing new statutory sexual assault charges.

The new charges have been filed against Eric Fairman after more victims have come forward as the police investigation into Fairman's conduct continues.

According to police paperwork, Fairman is accused of sexually assault at his Pleasant Hills home.

Police say Fairman's actions include performing oral and anal sex on the teenage victim.

Another victim alleges that Fairman offered them $200 to perform oral sex on him.

Fairman is facing numerous new charges including statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and promoting prostitution.

A total of 11 victims have come forward.

Earlier this week, new charges of indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors were filed -- the same charges that were filed, earlier this month.

On Sept. 1, police said Fairman turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest on those charges.

Prior to his arrest, Fairman was a math teacher at McKeesport's Founders Hall Middle School, a varsity baseball coach for the Keystone Oaks School District, and an assistant girl's basketball coach at Thomas Jefferson High School.

KDKA-TV learned Fairman coached various local youth league sports as well.

Fairman is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail on the initial charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.