Sextortion, fraud schemes targeting West Virginia University students spark police warning

The new semester has begun for students at West Virginia University, but there's a growing online threat targeting young people.

Since classes started last week, Lt. Jeff Wright with the university's police force said the department has received reports of at least four cases of fraud and extortion, including sextortion. Sextortion predators pretend to be someone else to start a romantic relationship, then turn to intimidation and threats as they demand money.

"We have this, unfortunately, very frequently, and it's not just us. It's all over. The scams are, if nothing, getting worse," Wright said.

He said the cases started with the victims meeting somebody pretending to be someone else on dating apps or social media.

"They will start speaking with this person, eventually become friendly with them, feel like they are in some type of relationship, sometimes not, will share intimate photos of themselves. And the very next message, if not a couple after that, is, 'Hey, if you don't give me money, I'm gonna put your pictures online, send them to your friends or family,'" Wright said.

In some of the recent cases, the victims did send the online predators money.

"The big thing with these cases is that once you give them money, they're gonna ask for more," he said.

Wright has been in the investigation unit for a long time, and he said most of these scammers are outside of the country.

"They take it to big extremes to hide their identity and to make it seem like they are just someone that's just down the block," he said.

Some will even hack accounts to get private data or photos or give a spoofed phone number to start text messaging and seem more real. So, how can you spot a cyber predator?

"Whenever they start asking for intimate photos, you need to consider that a red flag," Wright said.

Wright is not saying don't meet people online. He said to remain aware and not share personal information or money.

"Until you know for sure this person exists and that they're a real person, you want to do everything you can to make sure that you're taking precautions and you're staying as safe as possible," Wright said.

He said it can be very difficult to identify the scammers and even more difficult to get money back. Lt. Wright also said anyone can become a victim if they're online.

If you think an online predator is targeting you, WVU police want you to know you have nothing to feel ashamed of.

"If you feel embarrassed, don't. These things happen. Call us, we're ready to help, and we'll do whatever we can for you," Wright said.

Call 304-293-3136 or 304-293-2677 to speak with WVU police.