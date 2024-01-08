Sewickley Borough Police officer dies after lengthy battle with leukemia

SEWICKLEY BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A police officer from Sewickley Borough has passed away after a lengthy battle with leukemia.

The department shared the news on social media that Officer Mark Smilek has passed after fighting leukemia over the last seven years.

Officer Smilek served in law enforcement for over 25 years and survived the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon before becoming an officer with Sewickley Borough Police.

Following his acute lymphatic leukemia diagnosis in May of 2017, he went through radiation, spinal taps, bone marrow biopsies, and chemotherapy.

The department says that funeral arrangements for Officer Smilek will be shared when they are available.