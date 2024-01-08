Watch CBS News
Sewickley Borough Police officer dies after lengthy battle with leukemia

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SEWICKLEY BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A police officer from Sewickley Borough has passed away after a lengthy battle with leukemia.

The department shared the news on social media that Officer Mark Smilek has passed after fighting leukemia over the last seven years.

It is with great sorrow and sadness that the Sewickley Borough Police Department has to announce the passing of Officer...

Posted by Sewickley Borough Police Department on Sunday, January 7, 2024

Officer Smilek served in law enforcement for over 25 years and survived the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon before becoming an officer with Sewickley Borough Police.

Following his acute lymphatic leukemia diagnosis in May of 2017, he went through radiation, spinal taps, bone marrow biopsies, and chemotherapy. 

The department says that funeral arrangements for Officer Smilek will be shared when they are available. 

Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

