Several shootings reported across Pittsburgh on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Shots rang out across Pittsburgh early on Sunday morning, leaving several people in the hospital in critical condition and one dead.

Three different shootings occurred in Pittsburgh in the early morning hours on Sunday: One in Downtown, one in Homewood South, and one on the North Side that turned deadly.

On Sunday morning, three separate spots around the city saw gun violence, leaving in its wake four victims, one of whom was killed.

The first incident happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of William Penn Place and Sixth Avenue in Downtown.

Pittsburgh Public Information Officer, Cara Cruz, says that passers-by jumped into action to help a man that was shot and wounded.

"Bystanders were actually rendering aid when they found him, and police took over until medics arrived, and he was transported in stable condition, and he was shot in the hip," Cruz added.

An hour later, just across town in the Homewood South neighborhood, officers responded to shots fired outside a local nightclub, where two men were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One is in critical condition.

And shortly before 7 a.m., on Pittsburgh's North Side, one man was shot and killed while riding his bike near the intersection of Federal Street and West North Avenue. Apparently, this victim got into a verbal altercation before being shot.

Nick Gross was just starting his shift at a nearby coffee shop, and though he didn't hear the shots that were fired, he saw the victim fall in the street. He says this kind of violence is becoming commonplace on the North Side.

"It's a little weird, but at the same time, this is the North Side, and there is always kind of weird stuff going on. But I have heard recently that there's been an uptick which does make me a little bit nervous, and it will probably make my girlfriend nervous coming in."

The investigations into these shootings are ongoing, and police are asking anybody with any information to please contact police headquarters. That number is 412-323-7800.