Several dirtbikes reported stolen from Fawn Township cycle shop
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A cycle shop in Fawn Township is hoping to track down the people responsible for stealing six dirtbikes from the store over the weekend.
Lojaks Cycle Sales, located along Rt. 908, say that six Yamaha dirtbikes were stolen from the shop early Sunday morning.
In a post on social media, the shop shared surveillance photos of the people, saying that four individuals showed up with a UHaul truck that had its license plate and truck numbers covered up.
The shop says that State Police investigators are working to track down and find the people accused of stealing the bikes.