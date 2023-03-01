Several counties added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine zone

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Six counties were added to the state's spotted lanternfly quarantine zone.

In the Pittsburgh area, Lawrence, Butler, Fayette and Somerset were added to the list. The quarantine now includes 51 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

The director of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Plant Industry said the purpose of expanding the quarantine is to raise awareness and slow the spread.

"Spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest that is disruptive and damaging to our agriculture commodities and a nuisance pest for all Pennsylvanians," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "Through collective and intentional efforts, including instituting quarantine zones, we continue to slow the spread of this insect, and I call on all Pennsylvanians to assist. This time of year, before the eggs hatch in spring, do your part to help manage the pest by scraping egg masses and reporting where they are found."

Redding said each egg mass destroyed eliminates 30 to 50 lanternflies before they have an opportunity to hatch and spread.

Businesses that travel within the quarantine zone have to apply for a special permit for operations. The measures are to keep the spread of the spotted lanternfly down by watching out for hitchhiking bugs.

The department is also awarding grants of up to $25,000 to help communities with activities designed to enhance spotted lanternfly quarantine compliance.

If you see a spotted lanternfly, you can report it online.