Seventh annual South Side Garden Tour kicks off on Sunday

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gardens aren't usually what comes to mind when you think of the South Side, right?

Today, you can get a closer look at the nearly dozen green spaces throughout the neighborhood.

It's part of the seventh annual South Side Garden Tour and for $20, you can explore the South Side's secret gardens.

The self-guided tours run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All the proceeds support the South Side Community Council Gardens and green spaces.

You can get tickets and learn more at this link.

First published on July 10, 2022 / 6:50 AM

