Seventh annual South Side Garden Tour kicks off on Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gardens aren't usually what comes to mind when you think of the South Side, right?
Today, you can get a closer look at the nearly dozen green spaces throughout the neighborhood.
It's part of the seventh annual South Side Garden Tour and for $20, you can explore the South Side's secret gardens.
The self-guided tours run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
All the proceeds support the South Side Community Council Gardens and green spaces.
