Seven Springs' annual 'Pond Skim' welcomes back spring

SEVEN SPRINGS (KDKA) - While there is still snow on the slopes, Seven Springs celebrated the arrival of spring with the annual Pond Skim!

More than 100 brave souls gave their best effort either on skis or on snowboards to skim their way across a small pond at the bottom of the slopes.

All the while, our very own meteorologist Ray Petelin and reporter Ross Guidotti were on hand judging the event.

Ray and Ross made their judgments on who made the biggest splash, the best costumes, and more. It was a tough call with some of the outfits being very spectacular.